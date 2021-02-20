Tapsee pannu shares glimpse of her look from Shabaash Mithu

MUMBAI: One of the versatile actresses of Bollywood Tapsee Pannu who is winning the hearts of the fan with her amazing acting skills and her different types of roles, the actress ever since her Bollywood Debut with the movie Chashme Baddoor directed by David Dhawan was loved by the fans all over and her cuteness was the talk of the town, later the actress impressed the fans with her intense acting skills in movie like Mulk, Pink, Badla, and few more.

The actress is all set to undergo a journey of preparation for her forthcoming movie which is based on the life of cricketer Mithali Raj titled, Shabaash Mithu, the fans are very excited for this movie ever since it was announced to see the diva once again is different avatar, and today the actress took her Instagram handle and dropped few pictures where she was see in Cricketer avatar and wrote, “ Get set GO”.

Have a look:

Shabaash Mithu, a biopic on women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj, is being directed by Rahul Dholakia. Taapsee Pannu announced her association with the project on Mithali Raj's birthday in 2019.

Taapsee Pannu was last seen in Anubhav Sinha's Thappad, her line-up of films includes Vinil Mathew's thriller Haseen Dillruba, sports drama Rashmi Rocket and Looop Lapeta, a Bollywood remake of the German hit film Run Lola Run.

