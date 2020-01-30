Tapsee Pannu starrer THAPPAD poster out; trailer to be launched tomorrow

MUMBAI: Tapsee Pannu had a great 2019 with her amazing performances in movies like Badla, Game Over, Mission Mangal, and Saand Ki Ankh. All the movies were loved by the classes and the masses, and her performance was appreciated and loved by all.

The look and the poster of the actress’ upcoming movie 'Thappad' has been released. Taapsee has released the first look of the film on her Twitter account.

In this poster, only the face of Tapsee is seen, which looks as if someone is 'slapping' her cheek. While sharing the poster, the actress has also written a strong caption. Taapsee wrote, 'Is this just such a thing? Is this fair in love? This is the first slap of a slap.'

It has also been informed in the poster that the trailer of the film will be released tomorrow, that is, January 31. The film will be released on February 28. Anubhav Sinha is directing this film. Earlier in the year 2019, Anubhav Sinha's Article 15 was released, which received a lot of praise. Taapsee is also working with Anubhav Sinha for the second time.