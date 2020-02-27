Tapsee Pannu on working with Hrithik Roshan

MUMBAI: Actress Taapsee Pannu confesses to being a fan of Hrithik Roshan and has said she will ‘wait and conspire’ to ensure she gets to work with the superstar.

'I am a fan of Hrithik Roshan. I went up to him on Dia’s birthday and confessed that I really wanted to click a selfie with him. But instead of clicking a picture right now, I will wait and conspire that we do a movie together, and I’ll take my chance then,' she said.

Taapsee also opened up about her other idols. She said she is a huge fan of all sport persons who make the nation proud. 'I really admire our country’s sports personalities, too, and I would love to click pictures with them. They are real heroes of our nation,' informed Taapsee.

The actress was joined by her Thappad co-star Dia Mirza and director Anubhav Sinha on comedian Kapil Sharma’s chat show.

Taapsee also said that she likes Hrithik very much because of his dedication to work and because of the high level of fitness he maintains. It is definitely one of the factors as Taapsee herself is a huge fitness freak and works out religiously every day.