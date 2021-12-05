Tara Sutaria: 'Ahan and I have similar personalities, but I'm closest to Tiger'

MUMBAI: Tara Sutaria will soon be seen opposite Ahan Shetty in 'Tadap' which has been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Tara, whose chemistry with Tiger Shroff in 'Student of the Year 2' was talked about, recently spoke about her camaraderie with her two leading men.

Sharing her experience of working with both of them, the actress says, "It was great working with both of them and it's a strange coincidence that both Ahan and Tiger started their journey with Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment".

Commenting on her equation with her 'Tadap' co-actor, she states, "Ahan and I got to know each other before we started shooting. We did workshops and rehearsals together. And we have a few similarities in our personalities. So I think it was easy to get along with each other."

She adds, "We did a lot of workshops and prep for 'Tadap' that we knew each other much before we started shooting. So, it was very easy and fun. Luckily, the on-screen chemistry is clearly visible in our songs too."

Talking about Tiger, she says, "I have mentioned this before also that among all my co-stars, I am closest to him since I did my first film with him and he is also the first friend I made in the industry. So the bond that I share with him will always be special".

While her chemistry with Tiger enthralled the audience, it will be interesting to see how her and Ahan's chemistry turns out upon the film's release. 'Tadap', presented by Fox Star Studios, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, co-produced by Fox Star Studios and directed by Milan Luthria, is scheduled to release on December 3.

