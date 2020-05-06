Tara Sutaria croons a song in different pitches; the actress nails it

MUMBAI: Bollywood newbie Tara Sutaria made her debut in Student of the Year 2 with Tiger Shroff and Ananya Pandey.

The actress was very well accepted by the audiences and garnered a lot of love and appreciation for her amazing acting skills and dance moves.

She went to win the hearts of the audiences with her action thriller Marjawan with Sidharth Malhotra.

Apart from her acting skills, we have discovered that she is a good singer as well. She was seen singing in different pitches, and trust us when she say she nails it.

Have a look.

On Koffee With Karan, she sang 'Chura liya hai' in both low and high notes.

This is indeed a hidden talent of hers that we came across today.

