News

Tara Sutaria croons a song in different pitches; the actress nails it

There is no doubt that the SOTY2 actress is talented. But apart from acting, we have discovered something interesting about her.

FarhanKhan's picture
By FarhanKhan
06 May 2020 06:16 PM

MUMBAI: Bollywood newbie Tara Sutaria made her debut in Student of the Year 2 with Tiger Shroff and Ananya Pandey.

The actress was very well accepted by the audiences and garnered a lot of love and appreciation for her amazing acting skills and dance moves.

She went to win the hearts of the audiences with her action thriller Marjawan with Sidharth Malhotra.

Apart from her acting skills, we have discovered that she is a good singer as well. She was seen singing in different pitches, and trust us when she say she nails it.

Have a look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Indian Idol (@indian_idol2019) on

On Koffee With Karan, she sang 'Chura liya hai' in both low and high notes.

This is indeed a hidden talent of hers that we came across today.

Do share your views on her singing talent in the comment section below.

For more Bollywood updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Tags Tara Sutaria Student of the Year 2 Tiger Shroff Ananya Pandey Marjawan Sidharth Malhotra Instagram TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow
Anupama on Star Plus

Shows to look forward post the lockdown!

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Kapoor family and friends bid final farewell to...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who looks dapper in a suit?

Shaheer Sheikh
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Parth Samthaan looks best in:

Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here