Tara Sutaria mesmerizes us in her Indian avatar

MUMBAI: Tara Sutaria debuted with Student of the Year 2 by Karan Johar. However, very few people are aware of the fact that the actress has faced the camera before her Bollywood debut. She appeared in many popular Disney sitcoms that were a rage among the audience including Big Bada Boom, The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir, and Oye Jassie.

Talking about her Bollywood journey, Tara displayed her acting prowess again last year in the movie Marjaavaan co-starring Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. Recently, the actress has shared a picture on her Instagram handle which is sure to send her fans into a frenzy. She has shared a throwback picture of self in which she flaunts a light pink-colored saree paired with a white blouse. Her mascara-rimmed eyes add to her beauty.

Have a look below, and tell us what you think.

Credits: Pinkvilla