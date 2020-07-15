Tara Sutaria mourns death of Glee star Naya Rivera

MUMBAI: The entire world is mourning the demise of Hollywood star Naya Rivera and amidst all the heartwarming notes, Student of the year 2 actress Tara Sutara, too, mourned the death of the star as she took to social media to pen a note remembering the actress and alongside a photo of the late actor with her son, Tara wrote, “Rest in peace, @nayarivera . Your talent, beauty and courage to be unafraid will always inspire young girls everywhere.”

For all those who don’t know, Glee fame Naya Rivera reportedly went missing on July 8, 2020 several hours after the actress went for boating in Lake Piru, California with her 4-year-old son, Josey. Sadly, Naya was declared dead on July 13, 2020 after officials recovered the missing body of the actor.

Later, Hollywood stars such as Naya’s co-stars- Jane Lynch, Alex Newell and Chris Colfer penned notes for the late actor and paid tribute to her through their social media posts and tweets. On the work front, Tara Sutaria was last seen in Marjaavaan opposite Sidharth Malhotra and next, she will be seen in Tadap, and Ek Villain 2. Besides movies, Tara Sutaria has also been in the news for her relationship with Aadar Jain and although they haven’t confirmed their affair, but these two are often snapped together in the city.



