Tara Sutaria raises the temperature with her latest picture from Recent Maldives Holiday; here is what BF Aadar Jain commented on the pic

MUMBAI: SOTY2 actress, Tara Sutaria as we have seen in past few days was having a great vacation in the Maldives, where she was accompanied by her boyfriend Aadar Jain. Now the actress took to her Instagram account and posted a stunning picture of her, in a printed halter neck monokini. And guess who dropped a flirty comment on the post? It was none other than her boyfriend Aadar Jain! While she shared the image with simply emojis in her caption, the actor was seen appreciating her toned legs. AWW! We are sure this must have left the actress all blushing.

He wrote in the comment, “Legsss” and we too agree with Aadar that Tara definitely has got some killer toned legs. All thanks to her ballet lessons, we can say! The actress was in the Maldives as she celebrated her birthday on this exotic island away from home, in the company of Aadar Jain. Also commenting on this picture of Tara were fitness expert Deanne Panday, celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani and of course her fans.

ALSO READ – (Tahir Raj Bhasin: Parts that are layered and have flaws attract me)

Check out Tara’s post and Aadar’s reaction to it below-

Sharing pictures on her Instagram account of her birthday, she wrote in her caption, “Beach/Birthday Baby.” One of the pictures shows her posing on a wooden platform in a stunning bikini, with blue waters in the background.

Earlier, wishing Aadar on his birthday, sharing a picture of them together, Tara had written in her caption, “Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours! Happy Birthday to my favourite person.” Replying to which Aadar wrote, “I love you.”

The two are reported to be dating for quite some time now, but haven’t made it official.

SOURCE – SPOTBOYE

ALSO READ – (Govinda decides to maintain a graceful distance from nephew Krushna and his family, Read for deets)