Tara Sutaria’s dance and flips are a must-watch

MUMBAI: Bollywood newbie Tara Sutaria made her debut in Student of the Year 2 with Tiger Shroff and Ananya Pandey.

The actress was very well accepted by the audiences and garnered a lot of love and appreciation for her amazing acting skills and dance moves.

She went to win the hearts of the audiences with her action thriller Marjaavan with Sidharth Malhotra.

She was recently seen showing off her talent in flipping.

Tara shared a video of herself doing flips, and she is superb at it.

Have a look.

The actress is extremely talented and does the flips flawlessly. We would love to see more of her.

The diva was last seen in Masakali 2.0 with Sidharth Malhotra, which released last week.

