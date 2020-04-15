News

Tara Sutaria’s dance and flips are a must-watch

SOTY2 actress Tara Sutaria has some amazing dance moves that we have never seen before. She nails them.

FarhanKhan's picture
By FarhanKhan
15 Apr 2020 08:08 PM

MUMBAI: Bollywood newbie Tara Sutaria made her debut in Student of the Year 2 with Tiger Shroff and Ananya Pandey.

The actress was very well accepted by the audiences and garnered a lot of love and appreciation for her amazing acting skills and dance moves.

She went to win the hearts of the audiences with her action thriller Marjaavan with Sidharth Malhotra.

She was recently seen showing off her talent in flipping.

Tara shared a video of herself doing flips, and she is superb at it.

Have a look.

The actress is extremely talented and does the flips flawlessly. We would love to see more of her.

Share your thoughts on the video.

The diva was last seen in Masakali 2.0 with Sidharth Malhotra, which released last week.

For more Bollywood updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Tags Tara Sutaria Bollywood idharth Malhotra Student of the Year 2 Tiger Shroff Ananya Pandey TellyChakkar
loading...

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

In pics: Mika and Chahatt Khanna get romantic for...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Actresses who rocked the bell-bottom look!

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here