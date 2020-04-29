News

Tara Sutaria’s hidden talent will surprise you

SOTY2 fame Tara Sutaria won our hearts with her amazing acting skills, but the actress has another hidden talent.

MUMBAI: Bollywood newbie Tara Sutaria made her debut in Student of the Year 2 with Tiger Shroff and Ananya Pandey.

The actress was very well accepted by the audiences and garnered a lot of love and appreciation for her amazing acting skills and dance moves.

She went to win the hearts of the audiences with her action thriller Marjawan with Sidharth Malhotra.

The actress in a very small span of time has made a huge fan base for herself, and she never fails to entertain her fans during this lockdown.

We have now come across another talent of hers that will surprise you.

A video is floating around on social media where we see her singing a song, and trust us, the actress nails it.

Have a look.

Doesn't she have a soulful voice?

Well, we really look forward to seeing many such videos of the actress.

