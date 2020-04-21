Tara Sutaria takes a walk down memory lane

MUMBAI: Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria starrer Marjaavaan managed to win the hearts of the audience. Tara played Zoya, a mute musically inclined Kashmiri girl. The actress' look was pretty and chic.

Amidst the lockdown, Tara remembered Zoya from Marjaavan and shared a photo from the sets of the film. In the photo, a close up shot showcases her stunning makeup and hair and one can’t help but notice the gorgeous jhumkas that she as Zoya had donned in the film. Her look was kept simple yet stunning and that is what resonated about her role in the film. Her chemistry with co-star

Sidharth also was loved and fans rooted to see more of them together.

Taking to Instagram, Tara shared the photo and wrote, 'Many afternoons ago on the set of Marjaavaan'.

Several fans of the actress showered their love on Tara and wished to see her more on the screen. The film went on to do well at the box office and fans loved Tara and Sidharth’s chemistry.

Credits: Pinkvilla