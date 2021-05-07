Tara Sutaria was selected for this Hollywood movie...

MUMBAI: Known for her amazing looks and her acting skills actress Tara Sutaria has made a strong debut with the movie Student of the Year 2. The actress went on to win the hearts of the fans with another movie Marjaavaan with Sidharth Malhotra. In a very short span of time, the actress has several fan clubs on social media who look forward to the latest post of the actress to share further and never fail to shower their love towards her.For all the Tara Sutaria fans, here is the news! Did you know the actress was selected for the Hollywood movie Aladdin? Yes you heard right! The movie which was released in the year 2019, which was directed by Guy Ritchie, which had Mena Massoud as Aladdin, the actress was approach for the role of Jasmine which was later played by Naomi Scott. The actress later revealed that she does not regret not working in the film Aladdin.ASO READ – (Dhoni's wife Sakshi gave her real wedding dress to actress Kiara Advani for MS Dhoni: Thr Untold Story!)No doubt it would have been amazing to see the actress in the role of Jasmine in the movie Aladdin, because her cuteness and her beauty is no less than any princess.What are your views on this? Let us know in the comments section below.On the work front, Tara Sutaria will be next seen in the movie like Tadap, Heropanti 2 and Ek Villain returns.For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television stay tuned to TellyChakkar.ALSO READ – (Check out this rare throwback picture of Alia Bhatt’s grandmother Shirin Mohammad Ali)