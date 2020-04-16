News

Tara Sutaria's goofy picture is all kinds of adorable

MUMBAI: A throwback picture of Tara Sutaria is doing the rounds on the internet. The stunning photo features the Marjaavaan actress in a fun mood with her friends. The diva made her debut with Student of the Year 2.

She has a massive fan following on her social media handles. Tara has also been spotted alongside Aadar Jain on various occasions.

The actress often shares dreamy pictures of herself on her Instagram account. She even featured in the recently released Masakali 2.0. The songs was not appreciated by fans of the original song and music lovers in the country, and they took to their social media accounts to express their disappointment.

Well, we are now looking forward to seeing Tara in an interesting role.

Have a look at her picture.

