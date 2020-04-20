News

Tara Sutaria's throwback video brings out the foodie in us

MUMBAI: Tara Sutaria made her debut with Student of the Year 2 in 2019. Although the film received mixed reviews from the critics, Tara’s performance was praised by the audience as well as film critics.

Tara’s connection with the limelight dates back to the time when she was a part of Disney sitcoms. So, it is quite obvious for the younger generation to connect with her. As we speak of this, we have come across a throwback video of the Marjaavaan actress which is worth a watch. She is seen gorging on a laddoo by giving a quirky expression in the boomerang video which is all things cute! It also manages to bring out the foodie in us.

