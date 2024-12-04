Tarun Arora, aka Anshuman from 'Jab We Met,' Grabs the internet spotlight with a striking Salt-n-Pepper look; Read on to more here!

MUMBAI: A romantic movie was the talk of the country in 2007. The movie is regarded as a Bollywood romance cult classic. We are talking about Jab We Met, directed by Imtiaz Ali. Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan played the key parts. The sweet connection between the two had the moviegoers in stitches. Audiences of all ages continue to find great resonance in the film's heartfelt plot. We won't be discussing the main cast or the albums that Jab We Met made today. Rather, we will discuss a single character from the movie.

Recall Anshuman the man responsible for breaking Kareena's character Geet's heart in Jab We Met. Following this movie, Anshuman became the epitome of the ultimate bad boy. Actor Tarun Arora, a model, played the part. He has gained widespread attention after experiencing a significant physical and aesthetic transformation. The way Tarun Arora appears in his most recent social media images has shocked internet users.

Tarun Arora has been sporting a pepper-and-salt appearance lately. The 44-year-old can be seen on Instagram showing off his beard and grey hair. Not only that. Additionally, he is flaunting his toned and ripped body. Tarun showed off his six-pack abs in a shirtless Instagram shot he posted a while back. “Create a vision of who you want to be … And then live into that picture as if it was already true,” he captioned the post. His appearance is frequently praised by online users. Many commend him for ageing like a fine wine.

Tarun Arora began his career as a model. Then, in 1999, he made his Bollywood debut in the movie Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi, in a tiny role. Jab We Met was the catalyst for his rise to fame. Tarun Arora worked on numerous projects in the South Indian and Bollywood cinema industries following this movie. In Bollywood, he was unable to receive the acclaim he deserved. Even so, he manages to keep himself occupied with various endeavors, self-care, and other things.

