On Teachers' Day, Deepika Padukone’s educator REVEALS something interesting about her

05 Sep 2019 08:20 PM

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone, who has acted in films like Padmaavat, Goliyon Ki Raas Leela-Ram Leela, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and more, is one of the most successful Bollywood actresses. The actress has a huge fan following. 

On the occasion of Teachers' Day, Deepika’s teacher, Dr Ashley William Joseph penned a heartening note for her on her website. Dr Ashley not only remembered her ‘Deepu’ as a student but also someone who was good at everything including singing. Her teacher revealed that Deepika has an amazing voice and she was a part of the school choir. The educator also wished that the actress would someday work on her voice and take out her album. 

Deepika’s school teacher wrote a long and heartfelt note for her. Part of it read, “Deepika or Deepu, as I call here, was my student for over 7 years in Bangalore. She was not only a good sportsperson but brilliant on stage too, be it dancing, singing or acting. She was also part of the Sophia Brass Ensemble and Choir which was the best in the country. I can still remember her beautiful Soprano Voice singing in the Choir. I do hope one day I would get to work on her voice again and she brings out her own album. For those who don’t know, Deepu has a lovely elegant voice and I do wish to see her using that singing voice again.” 

