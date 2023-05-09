On Teachers' Day, Nargis Fakhri Celebrates Those Who Teach Resilience and Kindness to All

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 09/05/2023 - 10:32
movie_image: 
Nargis Fakhri

MUMBAI: As the world celebrates Teachers' Day, we turn our focus to the remarkable Nargis Fakhri, a talented actress who not only graces the silver screen but also embodies the essence of learning from life itself. In a recent conversation, Nargis shared her perspective on inspiration, and it beautifully encapsulates the values that Teachers' Day represents.

Nargis said: "People who keep pushing forward through life's challenges, strive to become their best selves, radiate kindness, and extend a helping hand to others are my true sources of inspiration and the true teacher’s of life. They teach us how to live a fuller life for yourself and for others."

In a world where the spotlight often shines on glitz and glamour, it's refreshing to hear Nargis Fakhri's perspective on inspiration. She doesn't find her mentors solely among the people of the entertainment industry but also among those who have faced life's most formidable challenges. It's a reminder that inspiration can be found in the most unexpected places, and the true teachers in life aren't always the ones standing at the front of a classroom.

On this Teachers' Day, let us honor and celebrate not only the traditional educators but also the remarkable individuals who inspire us to be the best versions of ourselves. Nargis Fakhri's words remind us that true inspiration knows no boundaries and can be found in those extraordinary individuals who keep moving forward through life's trials, exude kindness, and lend a hand to those around them.

Teachers' Day Nargis Fakhri
