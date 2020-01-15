Team Chhapaak conducts experiment on acid sale

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone is currently seen in the Bollywood film Chhapaak alongside Vikrant Massey. The actress made her debut as a producer with this film, which is based on the life of an acid attack survivor. Although it is off to a slow start, it is getting rave reviews from the audience.

During the promotions of Chhapaak, Deepika conducted several social experiments to showcase how people respond to acid attack survivors and how sensitive the society was towards them. On Wednesday morning, Deepika and team Chhapaak shared another experiment to check the sale of acid in the country.

In a video shared by Deepika, we get to see Deepika and Chhapaak team members collaborate to step into the market to check the sale of acid. When everyone starts going to shops to purchase acid, some get asked by shopkeepers for a valid ID proof. Some of the team members are easily able to get highly concentrated acid without the shopkeeper asking them for IDs, as per the Supreme Court guidelines. This leaves Deepika shocked who is sitting in the car with a monitor and walkie-talkie to hear the conversation with her team members.

At the end of the video, Padukone reveals that her team was able to easily get their hands on 24 acid bottles despite a ruling by the Supreme Court which regulates the sale of acid. In the end, Chhapaak star urged everyone to stop anyone from illegally selling acid or buying it. Deepika says, 'acid bikta hi nahi toh phikta bhi nahi.'

Have a look.

