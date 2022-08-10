Team Dahaad on the Red Carpet at the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival

Team Dahaad on the Red Carpet at the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival

MUMBAI: Produced by Excel Media & Entertainment and Tiger Baby, the series is directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi and
stars Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah and Sohum Shah. 

The crime drama competed against seven shows from across the globe and opened to a thunderous response from the attendees who witnessed the global premiere. After Gully Boy in 2019, Dahaad will be Excel Entertainment & Tiger Baby’s second showcase at the Berlinale!

Set in a small, sleepy town in Rajasthan, Dahaad is an 8 part, slow-burn crime drama that follows Sub-inspector Anjali Bhaati and her colleagues at the local Police station. When a series of women are mysteriously found dead in public bathrooms, Sub-Inspector Anjali Bhaati is tasked with the investigation. At
first, the deaths appear to be clear-cut suicides but as the cases unravel, Anjali begins to suspect that a serial killer is on the loose. What follows is
a riveting game of cat and mouse between a seasoned criminal and an underdog
cop as she pieces together evidence before another innocent woman loses her
life.

Prior to Dahaad, Reema Kagti has delivered many critically acclaimed and loved stories
with films like Talaash, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Gully Boy (also presented at The Berlinale) and web series like Made In Heaven amongst many others. Directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi, produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Farhan Akhtar, Dahaad is slated to release in 2023.

