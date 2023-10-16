Team Ganapath to launch action promo with fans and media at the first pre-release event at Gaiety Galaxy Cinema!

MUMBAI: Pooja Entertainment's action entertainer 'Ganapath: A Hero Is Born' is about to release soon and the audience is eagerly looking forward to it after watching its action-packed trailer. As the film is nearing its release, the team Ganapath is gearing up to kick start the promotional journey for which they are all set to visit the famous Gaiety Galaxy Cinema in Mumbai and launch the action promo.

The makers and the cast of Ganapath are ready to interact and spread the word about the film among the immensely excited fans and media before its release. In the first pre-release promotional event that will be held at Gaiety Galaxy Cinema in Mumbai, the fans are all set to unveil a larger-than-life cutout poster and action promo of Ganapath. The producer Jackky Bhagnani along with director Vikas Bahl and Tiger Shroff will grace the event with their presence. While the makers are all set to serve the audience with such a huge ahead-of-its-time action entertainer, they have stated the fact that it's a film for the fans. Moreover, watching such an enormous craze among the fans, it's worth saying, that Ganapath is a film that is for the fans and by the fans, and this campaign is also wholly fan-driven.

Pooja Entertainment presents 'Ganapath: A Hero Is Born' in association with Good Co., directed by Vikas Bahl. The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. The film is set for a worldwide release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on October 20, 2023.