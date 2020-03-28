News

Team Hungama 2's hilarious TikTok video will leave you in splits

Hungama 2 features Shilpa Shetty, Meezaan Jaffrey, and Rajpal Yadav. The team has posted a hilarious TikTok video on social media.

28 Mar 2020 02:43 PM

MUMBAI: Shilpa Shetty Kundra impressed the Bollywood audience with her amazing talent in movies like Dhadkan, Baazigar, and Life in a Metro. She proved her versatility with every film she acted in. The diva was loved and appreciated for all the characters she played, and she rules the hearts of millions even today.

The actress will soon be seen in comedy flick Hungama 2, which is directed by comedy king Priyadarshan. The director helmed the prequel also.

The film also stars Meezaan Jaffrey, Paresh Rawal, and Rajpal Yadav. The team recently posted a hilarious TikTok video on Instagram.

Have a look.

In this video, we see the trio at their talented best. They effortlessly succeed in making us laugh!

Well, given that their chemistry in the clip is this good, it will be interesting to see how funny the film will be.

Hungama 2 is slated for release on 14th August 2020.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

 

