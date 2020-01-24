Team Malang ‘unleashes the madness’ at college event in Mumbai

MUMBAI: 'Malang' has been the talk of the town ever since the trailer first came out. Even the trail of posters that released were an instant hit where every character received immense appreciation.

As the release date is coming close, so is the fever, and the excitement is at its peak. The team is now on a promotional spree and spreading the Malang fever. They recently visited a prestigious college.

The lead pair Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani along with singer Sachet Tandon visited a reputed college in Mumbai, and the crowd totally went gaga. Sachet also sang, and various fun moments were captured on-stage.

The lead pair also shook a leg to their 'Malang' tracks, and the crowd danced their hearts out. The entire atmosphere was jampacked as whistles for Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani took over.

The crowd was totally pumped up with the energy that the 'Malaang' team brought with itself, ‘unleashing the madness’.

The crowd also sang songs, gushed over the pair, and this truly became an extravaganza that everyone loved. Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Sachet Tandon even took a group selfie and made sure that ‘Malang’ fever takes over the campus.

The film will hit the screens soon, and Aditya Roy Kapur-Disha Patani’s fresh pairing is already the talk of the town. Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu will also be seen in pivotal roles and have the most intriguing looks in the film.

Malang is all set to release on 7th February 2020. The film Malang is directed by Mohit Suri and produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Northern Lights Entertainment’s Jay Shewakramani.

SOURCE – E TIMES