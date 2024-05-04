Team Pushpa 2: The Rule wishes the OG National Rashmika Mandanna aka 'Srivali' on her birthday and drops a new poster from the much-awaited film! Teaser Out in 3 Days

movie_image: 
Team Pushpa

MUMBAI: Pushpa 2: The Rule is indeed one of the most awaited films of the year. The release of the first poster has not only set the right tone for the beginning of Pushpa's rule, but it has also elevated the excitement a notch higher. Amid the rising fervor, the makers dropped the new poster of the nation's heartthrob 'Srivalli' aka Rashmika Mandanna on her birthday, further raising the excitement for the release of the teaser on 8th April.

Marking Rashmika Mandanna's birthday, the makers of Pushpa 2: The Rule shared a poster of her as 'Srivalli,' in which she can be seen donning a beautiful saree and exuding sheer elegance and confidence with her marvelous expression. They further wished the actress and jotted down the caption:

"Wishing the 'Srivalli' aka @iamRashmika a very Happy Birthday 

#Pushpa2TheRuleTeaser on April 8th 

#PushpaMassJaathara #Pushpa2TheRule Grand Release Worldwide on 15th AUG 2024.

Icon Star @alluarjun @aryasukku #FahadhFaasil @ThisIsDSP @SukumarWritings @TSeries @PushpaMovie"

As Srivalli, Rashmika Mandanna created a storm across the globe with Pushpa The Rise. From her elegance to style to dance moves in Saami Saami, everything became a trend. Now, the fans are eagerly waiting to see her again on the big screen as Srivalli in Pushpa 2: The Rule, and this poster of her from the film indeed raised the excitement.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is directed by Sukumar and stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media. Pushpa 2: The Rule will be released on August 15, 2024.

Team Pushpa 2 Rashmika Mandanna Srivali PUSHPA Pushpa 2 Pushpa 2 The Rule pushpa 3 the roar Allu Arjun Disha Patani Pushpa on OTT South movie Upcoming movies Upcoming south movies South News TellyChakkar
About Author

