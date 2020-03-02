Team Sooryavanshi had the best reply when asked about country’s current issues

MUMBAI: The highly awaited trailer of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's Sooryavanshi is now out, and the film promises to be a thrilling ride, topped with a dash of humour. The film is directed by Rohit Shetty.

The trailer launch was held in Mumbai and was attended by Singham, Simmba, ans Sooryavanshi himself along with the captain of the Ship Rohit Shetty with leading Lady Katrina Kaif, supported by Karan Johar and Farhad Samji.

While the crew opened up for the media interactions and some fun, Rohit Shetty was asked for his take on the issues that the country is facing today (in context of the Delhi riots issue).

On this, the director said very seriously, 'We are here at our launch and sharing time with people. It is really unfair and not right to just sit here and pass comments on something which is happening in another part of the country, so it's better that we pray and hope that the situation is resolved. We should not talk about it now. We shall comment on it after things are better.'

The trailer of Sooryavanshi begins with Ajay Devgn talking about the various terrorist attacks on Mumbai. We are then introduced to the newest member of Shetty's cop universe, DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, and it is up to him to stop the biggest terror threat coming for Mumbai. 'Mumbai police passport pe religion dekh kar goli nahi chalati. Criminal record dekh kar thokti hai,' Akshay as Veer says valiantly.

Katrina Kaif plays the role of Sooryavanshi's wife, while Ajay (Bajirao Singham in Singham) and Ranveer Singh (Sangram Bhalerao in Simmba) have cameos in the film. Jackie Shroff plays the antagonist.