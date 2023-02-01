Teaser of Rajkumar Santoshi’s Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh impresses audiences; netizens say, “ Kahani me dam hai”

MUMBAI :A few days ago, it was announced that veteran filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi’s Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh is all set to release on 26th January 2023. It was quite surprising for one and all as the film will be clashing with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan during the same weekend.

Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh stars Deepak Antani, Chinmay Mandlekar, and Tanisha Santoshi in the lead roles. Deepak will be seen playing the role of Mahatma Gandhi and Chinmay will portray the character of Nathuram Godse. Meanwhile, Tanisha will be seen as a character who is a follower of Gandhi ji.

Today, the makers have released the tease of the film, and it has been getting a good response from the netizens. Santoshi is known for making hard-hitting movies, and after watching the teaser of Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh we can expect that kind of a film from the filmmaker again.

Well, netizens have also liked the teaser. A Twitter user wrote, “Impressive Kahani me dam hai.” One more netizen tweeted, “Pathan ko pelne ke liye ye film Sahi hai. Ab Pathan flop hone ke Baad srk retirement Lele.” Check out the tweets below…

Did you like the teaser of Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh? Let us know in the comments below…

Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh will mark Rajkumar Santoshi’s directorial comeback after a gap of nearly a decade. He is known for helming movies like Ghayal, Damini, Andaz Apna Apna, Barsaat, Ghatak, The Legend of Bhagat Singh, and others. It will be interesting to see what response Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh will get at the box office.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.