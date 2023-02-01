Teaser of Rajkumar Santoshi’s Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh impresses audiences; netizens say, “ Kahani me dam hai”

Rajkumar Santoshi’s Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh is all set to release on 26th January 2023. The movie will be clashing at the box office with Pathaan during the Republic Day weekend, and today, the teaser of Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh has been released.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/02/2023 - 19:00
movie_image: 
Teaser of Rajkumar Santoshi’s Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh impresses audiences; netizens say, “ Kahani me dam hai”

MUMBAI :A few days ago, it was announced that veteran filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi’s Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh is all set to release on 26th January 2023. It was quite surprising for one and all as the film will be clashing with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan during the same weekend.

Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh stars Deepak Antani, Chinmay Mandlekar, and Tanisha Santoshi in the lead roles. Deepak will be seen playing the role of Mahatma Gandhi and Chinmay will portray the character of Nathuram Godse. Meanwhile, Tanisha will be seen as a character who is a follower of Gandhi ji.

Today, the makers have released the tease of the film, and it has been getting a good response from the netizens. Santoshi is known for making hard-hitting movies, and after watching the teaser of Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh we can expect that kind of a film from the filmmaker again.

Well, netizens have also liked the teaser. A Twitter user wrote, “Impressive Kahani me dam hai.” One more netizen tweeted, “Pathan ko pelne ke liye ye film Sahi hai. Ab Pathan flop hone ke Baad srk retirement Lele.” Check out the tweets below…

Did you like the teaser of Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh? Let us know in the comments below…

Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh will mark Rajkumar Santoshi’s directorial comeback after a gap of nearly a decade. He is known for helming movies like Ghayal, Damini, Andaz Apna Apna, Barsaat, Ghatak, The Legend of Bhagat Singh, and others. It will be interesting to see what response Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh will get at the box office.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

Rajkumar Santoshi GANDHI GODSE EK YUDH Pathaan Shah Rukh Khan Deepika Padukone John Abraham Deepak Antani Chinmay Mandlekar Tanisha Santoshi Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/02/2023 - 19:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhimanyu lashes out at Akshara, doesn’t want to lose Manjari
MUMBAI Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with...
Katrina Kaif has got new doppelganger, have a look
MUMBAI :Over the time we have seen many look Alike of the actress Katrina Kaif. The actress who is also known as the...
Check out These cool looks of Rajjo fame Celesti Bairagey in Casuals
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. This time we have our eyes set on some of ...
Chic! Check out these stylish looks of Neha Malik in corsets 
MUMBAI :Neha Malik is an actress and model associated with the Punjabi film and music industry. She is known for Gandhi...
Bigg Boss Season 16: Check out the saved and nominated contestants for this week
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 is the number one reality show on television and it is having good TRP ratings.One of the reasons...
Recent Stories
Katrina Kaif has got new doppelganger, have a look
Katrina Kaif has got new doppelganger, have a look

Latest Video

Related Stories
Katrina Kaif has got new doppelganger, have a look
Katrina Kaif has got new doppelganger, have a look
Exclusive! Panipat and Kuttey actor Ajit Shidhaye roped in for the movie Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh
Exclusive! Panipat and Kuttey actor Ajit Shidhaye roped in for the movie Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh
Will Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s pan-India movie Shaakuntalam affect Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan at the box office?
Will Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s pan-India movie Shaakuntalam affect Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan at the box office?
New couple alert! Vijay Varma and Tamanna Bhatia are dating?
New couple alert! Vijay Varma and Tamanna Bhatia are dating?
Dubai, Thailand and Alibag were the selected destination for celebs this time as they welcomes New Year and Maldives was not on
Dubai, Thailand, and Alibaug were the selected destination for celebs this time as they welcomed the New Year; Maldives was not on the list
Rohit Shetty gives narration to Ajay Devgn for Singham Again; netizens have mixed reactions to it
Rohit Shetty gives narration to Ajay Devgn for Singham Again; netizens have mixed reactions to it