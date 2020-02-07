Teaser of Sooryavanshi to be out on this date

MUMBAI: Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, which has Akshay Kumar in the lead role, is one of the most anticipated upcoming films. The movie also features Katrina Kaif as the leading lady, and the couple is back after Tees Maar Khan to entertain the audience.

Sooryavasnhi is a part of Rohit Shetty's cop universe which will be taken ahead by Akshay after Ranveer in Simmba and Ajay in Singham. And this is the very first crossover movie of Bollywood.

Earlier, the makers of Sooryavanshi did drop a few posters from the film and piqued the excitement of the audience. Now, the latest buzz is that the teaser of Akshay and Katrina’s film will be unveiled on the grand finale of Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 13.

However, no confirmation about the same has been made yet.

According to various reports, Akshay, Katrina, and Rohit will be gracing the finale episode of Bigg Boss 13.

The team has hence decided to launch the first teaser of their upcoming action film Sooryavanshi on the show. Well, this is good news for all the fans and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shenaaz Gill as well.

Shenaaz, who is known as the Punjab Ki Katrina, has often asked Salman to make her meet Katrina. Being one of the finalists, Shehnaaz might actually get to meet the Bharat actress if she comes to launch the teaser of Sooryavanshi with Akshay and Rohit.

Talking about Sooryavanshi, the Rohit Shetty film is one of the biggest releases of 2020. In the film, Akshay will be essaying the role of DCP Veer Sooryavansh, the chief of the Anti-Terrorism Squad. Katrina will essay the role of his wife.

Sooryavanshi will hit the screens on March 27, 2020.