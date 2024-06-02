Teaser Out! Check out this intriguing teaser of Bastar – The Naxal Story featuring Adah Sharma

MUMBAI: Adah Sharma, who has been in the industry for the past many years, gave a blockbuster film like The Kerala Story this year. The actress’ performance in the movie was also appreciated. The actress earned a lot of praises and love from the audience and now she is here with another upcoming movie which will excite the fans a lot.

Adah Sharma just posted the latest teaser of her upcoming movie Bastar - The Naxal Story. The movie is surely going to hit the chords right and once again we can see a glimpse of Adah Sharma’s acting skills which is amazing.

As we can see in the teaser, Adah Sharma’s character looks tough and she surely has the skills to make it big in the acting world. Earlier, we saw Adah Sharma in The Kerala Story and now it’s Bastar – The Naxal Story. Seeing this, there are some fans who are rooting for Adah Sharma to earn a National Award.

Talking about the movie, Bastar – The Naxal Story is directed by Sudipto Sen, the one who directed The Kerala Story. The movie stars Adah Sharma, Anangsha Biswas, Yashpal Sharma and many others.

The movie is based on the real life incidents of Naxals in Chhattisgarh. The Bastar rebellion broke out in 1910 in present day Chattisgarh. It is surely going to be amazing to watch how this movie turns out to be. It’ll also be interesting to see how Adah Sharma performs because with her last performance she has really raised the bar.

