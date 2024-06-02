Teaser Out! Check out this intriguing teaser of Bastar – The Naxal Story featuring Adah Sharma

Adah Sharma just posted the latest teaser of her upcoming movie Bastar - The Naxal Story. The movie is surely going to hit the chords right and once again we can see a glimpse of Adah Sharma’s acting skills which is amazing.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Tue, 02/06/2024 - 13:00
movie_image: 
Bastar

MUMBAI: Adah Sharma, who has been in the industry for the past many years, gave a blockbuster film like The Kerala Story this year. The actress’ performance in the movie was also appreciated. The actress earned a lot of praises and love from the audience and now she is here with another upcoming movie which will excite the fans a lot.

Also read -Breaking! Adah Sharma buys the flat Sushant Singh Rajput stayed in

Adah Sharma just posted the latest teaser of her upcoming movie Bastar - The Naxal Story. The movie is surely going to hit the chords right and once again we can see a glimpse of Adah Sharma’s acting skills which is amazing.

Check out the post below:

As we can see in the teaser, Adah Sharma’s character looks tough and she surely has the skills to make it big in the acting world. Earlier, we saw Adah Sharma in The Kerala Story and now it’s Bastar – The Naxal Story. Seeing this, there are some fans who are rooting for Adah Sharma to earn a National Award.

Talking about the movie, Bastar – The Naxal Story is directed by Sudipto Sen, the one who directed The Kerala Story. The movie stars Adah Sharma, Anangsha Biswas, Yashpal Sharma and many others.

The movie is based on the real life incidents of Naxals in Chhattisgarh. The Bastar rebellion broke out in 1910 in present day Chattisgarh. It is surely going to be amazing to watch how this movie turns out to be. It’ll also be interesting to see how Adah Sharma performs because with her last performance she has really raised the bar.

Also read - Breaking! Adah Sharma buys the flat Sushant Singh Rajput stayed in

Tell us your opinion in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Adah Sharma Bastar the naxal story Sudipto Sen The Kerala Story Adah Sharma movies movies Hindi movies Upcoming movies Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Tue, 02/06/2024 - 13:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Interesting! With a U/A certificate, check out the duration of the movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya
MUMBAI: Ever since we got to see a poster of an untitled movie with Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in it, the audience...
Wow: Netizens storm the internet with congratulatory messages as Rupali Ganguly celebrates her 11th marriage anniversary with Ashwin K Verma
MUMBAI: Rupali Ganguly has an immense fan following. Currently seen as the leading face of daily soap Anupamaa, she...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Oh No! Keerat upset to know Garry leaving for Delhi before her marriage
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, started on a very promising note and...
Wow! Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly jets off on a vacation with family to celebrate her wedding anniversary
MUMBAI: Rupali Ganguly is a superstar on television, and these days, she is ruling the screens with her performance as...
Exciting! Parineeti’s Tanvi Dogra gives a glimpse of the upcoming BTS of her show
MUMBAI: Parineetii is one of the most loved TV shows among the audience due to its intriguing storyline and unique plot...
Congrats: Check out Rupali Ganguly’s romantic moments with husband Ashwin K Verma as they celebrate their 11th marriage anniversary!
MUMBAI: Rupali Ganguly is one of the most popular celebrities in Telly town. The actress is extremely talented and...
Recent Stories
tbmauj
Interesting! With a U/A certificate, check out the duration of the movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya
Latest Videos
Related Stories
tbmauj
Interesting! With a U/A certificate, check out the duration of the movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya
Darshan Jariwala
Darshan Jariwala has resigned from CINTAA following allegations: Amit Behl, General Secretary, CINTAA
Karan Singh Grover credits Bipasha Basu
Praises! Karan Singh Grover credits Bipasha Basu for helping him navigate Devi's health challenges; Says ‘My wife is a lioness’
Rishabh
Exclusive! THIS is what Fighter actor Rishabh Sawhney learnt from Hrithik Roshan when working with him, deets inside
Pooja
Exclusive! Pooja Bhalekar about her movie 'Ladki: Enter The Girl Dragon', “I truly feel it was destiny.”
Mahesh
What! Mahesh Bhatt's 1994 Stunt: Manisha Koirala's Faked Death for Film Promotion