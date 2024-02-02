Teaser Out! Check out this teaser of ‘Godhra’ featuring Ranveer Shorey, Manoj Joshi and Hitu Kanodia, check out the deets inside

There’s an upcoming movie ‘Godhra’ featuring Ranveer Shorey, Manoj Joshi and Hitu Kanodia. The teaser of the movie is here.
MUMBAI : Recently, there have been a lot of movie announcements that have made the audience curious and excited, be it with the expectation with the storyline of the movie or be it the cast of the movie. There are times when the audience gets a unique treat due to the unique concept of the movie.

This year started with a bang. The audience got to watch some amazing teasers, trailers and even announcements of many movies both Hindi and South movies. While some movies released and gave good content to the audience, there are some which are yet to be released.

Also read - Exclusive! Ranvir Shorey roped in for web series titled 'First Page' for Zee5

This year, there are many big names with big movies and it seems it’s going to be an amazing year. With a lot of announcements happening, here’s another one. There’s an upcoming movie ‘Godhra’ featuring Ranveer Shorey, Manoj Joshi and Hitu Kanodia. The teaser of the movie is here. Let’s take a look at the teaser below:

The teaser looks breathtakingly amazing with the visuals and scenes. The movie is based on the Gujarat riots that had happened in Gujarat in the year 2002. The movie is directed by M. K. Shivaaksh and produced by BJ Purohit.

It is revealed that the movie will release on 1st March and it is going to be a theatrical release.

While the movie is inspired by true incidents, it will interesting to see with what perspective the director and writer will put across their point through the movie. This is surely going to be interesting to watch.

Also read - Tragic! Manoj Joshi makes shocking revelations about suffering from a stroke about one and half years; Says ‘I was in coma for four days, I lost my eyesight’

What do you think about this upcoming movie? Tell us your views in the comment section.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Ranveer Shorey Manoj Joshi Hitu Kanodia Godhra Gujarat Riots MK Shivaaksh BJ Purohit
