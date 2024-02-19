Teaser Out! Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna starring Yodha’s action-packed teaser is finally here, check it out

MUMBAI: Sidharth Malhotra is known for some amazing action performances in movies like Brothers, The Gentleman, Mission Majnu, and many more. The actor never stops and now he is coming back with another project, Yodha.

The thriller 'Yodha' is directed by Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre. The movie is based on a hijacking and it features Sidharth Malhotra in an action-packed role and an all-new avatar. Co-stars Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna will be seen alongside Sidharth Malhotra.

The movie has been in talks for a very long time and the audience even got to see some behind-the-scenes videos which made the audience excited. The actor was last seen in the movie Mission Majnu which gained some mixed reactions from the audience with mostly positive reviews.

Now, Sidharth is all set to come back with another power-packed action movie Yodha. Earlier, the makers released the first poster of the movie and it created a wave of excitement amongst the audience.

While Sidharth Malhotra looked dashing in a new avatar, along with the poster, we could also see the release date of the movie, which is 15th March, 2024. The movie will be a theatrical release.

Earlier we had shared an update about the movie getting a ‘U’ certificate from the CBFC and the audience kept waiting for the teaser of the movie. It was later revealed to us that the movie is soon going to release its teaser. There’s no need to wait anymore and we are here to show you the teaser of the movie Yodha, check it out below:

The teaser announcement of the movie was really huge and it made the audience curious. According to the teaser of the movie, we can see some hard-hitting action thriller scenes where Sidharth Malhotra is trying his best to defeat the enemies and protect the passengers.

