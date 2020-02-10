News

Teddy Day 2020: Bollywood actors snuggle up with teddies

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Feb 2020 09:05 PM

MUMBAI: Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and as tradition goes, today, February 10, is celebrated as Teddy Day. As the name suggests, it is the day couples in love gift each other a cute and cuddly teddy as a symbol of their love and affection.

It also happens to be the last day for couples before moving quickly on to a more committed relationship with promise day, hug day, and kiss day, before officially declaring the person as your Valentine.

In Bollywood films, gifting a teddy has become synonymous with an act of love. Whether it is for a lover or a friend or simply to make a person feel special, teddies in all shapes and sizes are always welcomed. We have drawn up a list of stars who not only love a good cuddle with these soft toys but also posed with them for photos.

Apart from some of Bollywood divas striking a pose with their cuddle pals, we have also dug out photos of superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Salman Khan striking poses with teddies.

SOURCE – E TIMES

Tags Bollywood Valentine Day Salman Khan Shah Rukh Khan Akshay Kumar TellyChakkar

