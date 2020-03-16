A Tellychakkar Exclusive: In conversation with Khushboo Sinhha. A first-time director who has curved a niche for herself in Marathi films

MUMBAI: Aathva Rang Premacha will be premiered on Zee Yuva this Sunday - 28th August,2022 at 1pm in the afternoon and 6 pm in the evening.

Tellychakkar, got in touch with Khushboo Sinhha and asked her about her expriences as a film maker and how does she cast actors and much more.

How did you find your first experience as a filmmaker?

As a first-time filmmaker, I found it to be a fascinating experience. It is an exciting process. It wasn't just about shouting action and cuts for me but getting involved creatively in every step of filmmaking right from the beginning. We used to plan out every detail, be it costumes, locations, props, or shots. There was clarity in all aspects of the film. We had only 27 days to shoot, and it wasn't easy to achieve this; we used to work for 14 hours every day, and I am grateful that I had an amazing crew who were so supportive. Everyone worked like a team. I am thankful to my producer Mr. Samir Karnik whose experience came in handy, and we were able to pull this off.

In Aathva Rang Premacha, how did you cast your actors?

Aathva Rang Premacha is based on a very sensitive subject of acid attack, so taking on a deglamorized role is not something all actresses are comfortable with. I wanted to cast someone who would connect with the audience, and I saw Krutika in Rinku. I loved the confidence she had. Despite knowing that she would not appear glamorous in the film, Rinku chose to take on such a challenging role at a young age. She deserves a pat on the back.

The character of Shirish is very complex in its own way. From day one, I knew that for this role, I wanted to cast a fresh face. An actor without stereotypes or baggage from their previous work. Therefore, we auditioned many actors, but when I saw Vishal's audition, I knew he was the right Shirish. I think the decision proved to be the right one. Vishal is a terrific actor and makes himself look effortless in front of the camera; it all comes naturally to him. He has a lot of potential and I believe he'll be an asset to the film Industry.

I wanted the entire casting to be fresh. Makarand Deshpande had never played a cop before, so I thought, why not have him play P.I. Yashwant? So, I narrated the story. He loved the idea and said yes, I would love to do it. That's how Makarand Sir came on board.

Are there any myths about small vs big films?

There is no such thing as a big or small film in my opinion. At the end of the day, a film is a film. Even a small film is made with the same level of effort and passion. I believe Content, Casting, Execution, and Promotion determine a film's success or failure. No matter what size the film is, if any of these elements are missing, then it won't work.

Does looking at filmmakers have to be gender neutral?

Absolutely, I never thought of Aathva Rang Premacha because I am a woman and want to tell a female story. I wanted to tell this story because it appealed to me as a filmmaker. It's not about the gender of the director but about the story, the characters, and the emotions that resonate with the audience.

Where do you want to go from here?

As a filmmaker, I don't want to be identified as only doing one type of film. I want to tell any story that appeals to me. I'm now working on a biopic on the life of a legendary actor. Ultimately, it's about how a man gets success after a lot of struggle, but becomes arrogant after success, leading to his downfall. It is his strengths and flaws that make him human, which is why I am drawn to him and his story. A script has already been written, and now I need to find the perfect cast. So let's see.