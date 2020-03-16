Tellychakkar poll! Fan chooses the look of Akshay Kumar over Kartik Aaryan’s look for Bhool Bhulaiya, check out the poll results

MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan is the current talk of the town because of his upcoming movie Bhool Bhulaiya 2, which also has Kiara Advani and Tabu along with him. Ever since the trailer of the movie, the fans are not keeping calm but praising the trailer and the performers glimpse of the actor Kartik Aaryan.

As we all know the actor Kartik Aaryan is doing a similar character of what Akshay Kumar did in the prequel Bhool Bhulaiya. Also on the other hand there are a few people who are drawing the line of comparison between Kartik Aaryan and Akshay Kumar.

TellyChakkar had run a poll between Akshay Kumar and Kartik Aaryan on whose look is better and the results will definitely shock you.

ALSO READ – (Shocking! Ajay Devgn has THIS serious problem, underwent therapy, scroll down to know more)

As we can see the fans have selected Akshay Kumar's look saying that it is much better than that of Kartik Aryan’s look. 68% of the audience have voted for Akshay Kumar's looks whereas on the other hand 32% of the audience have voted for Kartik Aaryan.

Well we are in a fix and cannot take a single name on whose look is better, what are your views on this, whose look according to you is better, do let us know in the comments section below.

Talking about the movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, it is all set to hit the big screen on 20th May.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (Aww! This is how fans react to Vidya Balan’s absence from Kartik Aaryan starrer ‘Bhool Bhulaiya 2’)