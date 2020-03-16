TellyChakkar Poll! Fans choose Akshay Kumar over Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiya

The upcoming movie of Kartik Aaryan, Bhool Bhulaiya 2, is the current talk of the town. Fans are already drawing comparisons between Kartik Aaryan and Akshay Kumar. The poll results say that Akshay Kumar is winning by a great margin.
Tellychakkar poll! Fan chooses the look of Akshay Kumar over Kartik Aaryan’s look for Bhool Bhulaiya, check out the poll results

MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan is the current talk of the town because of his upcoming movie Bhool Bhulaiya 2, which also has Kiara Advani and Tabu along with him. Ever since the trailer of the movie was out, fans are praising it and the performance of Kartik Aaryan. 

As we all know, Kartik Aaryan is playing a similar character to that of Akshay Kumar in the prequel, Bhool Bhulaiya. A few people are drawing comparisons between Kartik Aaryan and Akshay Kumar. 

TellyChakkar had run a poll between Akshay Kumar and Kartik Aaryan as to whose look is better, and the results will definitely shock you.

As we can see, fans have selected Akshay Kumar's look saying that it is much better than that of Kartik Aryan. About 68% of the audience has voted for Akshay Kumar. On the other hand, 32% has voted for Kartik Aaryan. 

Well, we are in a fix, but what are your views on thisp? Whose look according to you is betterp? Let us know in the comments section below. 

Talking about the movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, it is all set to hit the big screen on 20th May.

