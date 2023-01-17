TellyChakkar Poll! Fans have chosen Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon over Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone for this reason

MUMBAI : Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming movie titled Shehzada has been the talk of the town ever since the movie was in the making. Now, the trailer is winning the hearts of the fans; even the first song of the movie has been grabbing everyone’s attention, and we can get to see the sizzling chemistry between Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon.

As we know, Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon were seen before in the movie Luka Chuppi, and their chemistry was immensely loved. This is the second time that they both are coming together. Meanwhile, another Bollywood jodi reunion which is all set to hit the big screen, is of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s, with the movie Pathaan.

Over time, we have seen the jodi SRK and Deepika Padukone in some beautiful movies like Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year, and Chennai Express. They are now all set to win the hearts of the audience with their upcoming movie Pathaan.

We had run an exclusive poll with regards to whose reunion are we excited for Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon or Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone and the results will definitely shock you.

As we can see the results, Kartik Aaryan and Krita Sanon have won this poll, as 54% of people are excited to see Kartik and Kriti, and the remaining 46% of people are excited to watch the reunion of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

No doubt, both of these pairs have made a strong fan base for themselves. It will be a treat to watch Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in the movie Shehzada, and even Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in the movie Pathaan.

Which jodi’s reunion are you excited for? Do let us know in the comments section below.

