TellyChakkar Poll! Fans have chosen Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon over Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone for this reason

As per an exclusive poll run by TellyChakkar, fans are more excited for the reunion of Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon for Shehzada than Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone for Pathaan.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 01/17/2023 - 21:04
movie_image: 
TellyChakkar Poll! Fans have choose in Karthik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon over Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone for this reason

MUMBAI : Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming movie titled Shehzada has been the talk of the town ever since the movie was in the making. Now, the trailer is winning the hearts of the fans; even the first song of the movie has been grabbing everyone’s attention, and we can get to see the sizzling chemistry between Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon.

As we know, Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon were seen before in the movie Luka Chuppi, and their chemistry was immensely loved. This is the second time that they both are coming together. Meanwhile, another Bollywood jodi reunion which is all set to hit the big screen, is of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s, with the movie Pathaan.

Over time, we have seen the jodi SRK and Deepika Padukone in some beautiful movies like Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year, and Chennai Express. They are now all set to win the hearts of the audience with their upcoming movie Pathaan.

ALSO READ – Advance booking for Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan to begin in India on this date

We had run an exclusive poll with regards to whose reunion are we excited for Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon or Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone and the results will definitely shock you.

As we can see the results, Kartik Aaryan and Krita Sanon have won this poll, as 54% of people are excited to see Kartik and Kriti, and the remaining 46% of people are excited to watch the reunion of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

No doubt, both of these pairs have made a strong fan base for themselves. It will be a treat to watch Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in the movie Shehzada, and even Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in the movie Pathaan.

Which jodi’s reunion are you excited for? Do let us know in the comments section below.

ALSO READ –  “We have heard about Gandhi now the youth should also hear about Godse, even he should be given a chance to keep his point” Rajkumar Santoshi on the agenda to make the movie Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh

Kartik Aaryan Kriti Sanon Shehzada Shah Rukh Khan Deepika Padukone Pathaan Bollywood News Bollywood movies ott news OTT MOVIES BOLLYWOOD TREND Digital News South Movies SOUTH MOVIE NEWS TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 01/17/2023 - 21:04

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Exclusive! Pandya Store: Dev and Shiva come to meet their ill mother Suman, Raavi and Rishita still have issues
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Chic! Check out these stylish beach looks slayed by Krishna Mukherjee
MUMBAI :Krishna Mukherjee is an actress who mainly works in Hindi television. She made her acting debut in 2014 with...
Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa all set to release a new action-packer teaser on 24th January
MUMBAI: Last year in November, well-known actor Ajay Devgn, dropped the first teaser of his upcoming action-thriller ‘...
Cute! Check out these off-screen clicks of Aeteshaa Sansgiri from the sets of Punyashlok Ahilyabai
MUMBAI: Aetashaa Sansgiri is an actress and model who primarily works in Marathi and Hindi television along with...
Check out the new promo of Sehban Azim and Niyati Fatnani starrer ‘Dear Ishq’
MUMBAI :A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor. There are some that are all set for...
Recent Stories
Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa all set to release a new action-packer teaser on 24th January
Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa all set to release a new action-packer teaser on 24th January

Latest Video

Related Stories
Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa all set to release a new action-packer teaser on 24th January
Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa all set to release a new action-packer teaser on 24th January
“I don't believe in remakes and they are no plans for sequel” Rajkumar Santoshi on Andaz Apna Apna sequel
“I don't believe in remakes and they are no plans for sequel” Rajkumar Santoshi on Andaz Apna Apna sequel
“I was about to make a movie but Akshay Kumar came with the same subject, so I had to back out” Rajkumar Santoshi
“I was about to make a movie but Akshay Kumar came with the same subject, so I had to back out” Rajkumar Santoshi
“CBI se bhagte bhagte gir gaye kya” netizens trolls Rhea Chakraborty on her latest video
“CBI se bhagte bhagte gir gaye kya” - netizens troll Rhea Chakraborty on her recent video
The Star Cast Of Ishq Vishq Rebound Unites To Surprise Producer Ramesh Taurani On His Birthday
The Star Cast Of Ishq Vishq Rebound Unites To Surprise Producer Ramesh Taurani On His Birthday
“We have heard about Gandhi now the youth should also hear about Godse, even he should be given a chance to keep his point” Rajk
“We have heard about Gandhi now the youth should also hear about Godse, even he should be given a chance to keep his point” Rajkumar Santoshi on the agenda to make the movie Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh