Tellychakkar Poll! Netizens chooses Raksha Bandhan over Laal Singh Chadha as their first choice

MUMBAI: Over the time we have seen many Box Office clashes, how can we forget the clashes like Gadar Vs Lagaan, Saawariya Vs Om Shanti Om.

No doubt in spite of all these clashes, a movie which is high on content and which will keep the fans entertained will win the hearts of the fans and the box-office race.

Bollywood is now all set to witness another clash in the month of August which will be between Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan.

Yes you heard that Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan is all set to hit the big screen on 11th August, whereas on the other hand Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha which is one of the much awaited movies of the actor is going to hit the big screen on the same day.

TellyChakkar has run an exclusive Poll where we have compared both the movies as to which movie the fans are excited for and which trailer they have liked the most, the result will definitely shock you.

ALSO READ – ('Laal Singh Chaddha' tested Aamir's patience as it was in the works for 14 years)

As we can see the netizens have selected Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan over Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. Netizens have loved the trailer of the Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan which is showing the hardships of a brother in getting his sisters married.

No doubt Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha is also getting some amazing response from the fans, but we look forward to see which movie will win the hearts of the audience on 11th of August.

What are your views on this box office clash and which trailer did you like the most

