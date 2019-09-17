TellyChakkar readers select Bekhayali from Kabir Singh as Showters’ Choice Best Song of 2019

MUMBAI: Bekhayali is a Hindi song from the 2019 romantic film Kabir Singh starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, sung by Sachet Tandon, composed by Sachet-Parampara with lyrics by Irshad Kamil.



TellyChakkar readers have chosen this song as the Showters' Choice Star of the Week Best Song of 2019 with 98% Yes Showts.



This week Showters’ Choice Star of the Week contest included eight of the most popular songs of the year. Nominated along with Bekhayali were The Wakhra Swag, Sheher Ki Ladki, Sachi Mohabbatan, O Saki Saki, Mein Deewana Tera, Khadke Glassy and First Class.



Coming second with 96% Yes Showts is the song O Saki Saki from Batla House. This film is a remake of the song "Saaki Saaki" from the film Musafir. The song was launched on 15 July 2019.



Sheher Ki Ladki is from Khandani Shafakhana. The song is a rejigged version of Sunil Shetty and Raveena Tandon’s 1996 super-hit track that made its way into the party playlist of every 90’s kid.



While remixing the popular track by adding some groovy beats and tweaking the lyrics here and there, Badshah incorporated some parts of the original version reminding you just how awesome the Rakshak song was. The song received 93% Yes Showts.



After Sheher Ki Ladki is Wakhra Swag from Judgemental Hai Kya with 92% Yes Showts. The Song has won the 2016 Punjabi Music Awards for best duo/group and most popular song of the year. "Wakhra Swag" had more than 120 million hits on YouTube in April 2018. The Song has been recreated for the film Judgemental Hai Kya. The song sung by Navv Inder along with Lisa Mishra and Raja Kumari features the lead characters Kangana Ranaut and Rajkumar Rao.



Khadke Glassy from Jabariya Jodi is recreated a version of Ashok Mastie and Yo Yo Honey Singh's classic hit song Glassi. The Song received 91% Yes Showts right behind Sheher Ki Ladki.



Main Deewana Tera from Arjun Patiala sung by Guru Randhawa starring Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon. Sachin Jigar has produced the music while Guru Randhawa has written the lyrics. The song received 90% Yes Showts.



First Class from Kalank received 89% Yes Showts. The song was sung by Arijit Singh and Neeti Mohan.



Last but not least Sachiya Mohabbatan from Arjun Patiala received 89% Yes Showts. Sachin and Jigar created this soothing melody, which works as an ode to Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh's growing love for each other in the film.



We congratulate the Kabir Singh team for Bekhayali being selected by readers on becoming this week's TellyChakkar Showters’ Choice of the Week Best Song for 2019.