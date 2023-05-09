Tera Kya Hoga Aliya lead Anusha Mishra talks about her Bollywood Debut with Dreamgirl 2

Anusha Mishra

MUMBAI : Actress Anusha Mishra, who debuted in Dream Girl 2, could never have hoped for more. Anusha plays the daughter of Paresh Rawal in the second franchise Dream Girl of Raaj Shaandilyaa's directorial venture starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday. Anusha plays the role of Sakina who is a happy-go-lucky soul and in love with Smiley (Manjot Singh). Sharing her fulfilling experience from the film, Anusha says, "Last April I got a call for this character from Casting Bay. After a few rounds of auditions I was on board and travelled to Mathura for the shoot! The most challenging task was to act in front of legendary Paresh Rawal Sir and Seema ma'am and also Asrani sir,Rajpal sir. I literally grew up watching their films, and to be able to share a screen space with them is beyond a dream. My very first shot for the film was with the entire star cast including Rajpal Yadav sir, Ayushmann, Ananya, Abhishek Banerjee and Seema ma'am. But when I had to face an actor like Paresh sir, I literally had cold feet. Somewhere, though, I guess I had that urge to prove myself having received this huge opportunity. I did not want to be seen as someone who knows nothing. And later on Seema Ma’am made me very comfortable. We would occasionally travel from the hotel to the shoot locations together and during those times, our conversations helped me a lot.”

Anusha, who made her TV debut with Tera Kya Hoga Alia, adds, "Working with a big banner like Balaji, the grandeur of the humongous sets, the massively talented ensemble cast helped me experience what a FILM is all about. I got to learn the nitty gritties of life on a Hindi movie set! Our director Raaj sir is an extremely hilarious & quick witted man and his sense of humour always kept the vibe on set chill & on point!"

On the grand success of Dream Girl 2, Anusha says excitedly, "I'm sure everyone was a bit tense - Gadar 2 is doing exceptionally well and Jawan is coming soon, what if audiences wouldn't show up at the theatres? But we are extremely thankful that people have not only watched our film but are showing their love at the Box Office too, 'cause their responses and the numbers at the box office are great!"
 
Anusha’s mother Pratichi Mishra is a seasoned TV actress and she is extremely happy about her debut. Anusha says, "My mother has been my greatest inspiration. She has always been encouraging and given me confidence. She loved Dream Girl 2, laughed all throughout the film and I'm grateful she loved my acting, too!”

