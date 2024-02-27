Tera Kya Hoga Lovely Trailer Out: Randeep Hooda, Ileana D'Cruz in a social comedy

Randeep Hooda leads a comical investigation in "Tera Kya Hoga Lovely" to catch a robber amidst dark-skinned Ileana D'Cruz's marriage woes, highlighting India's fixation with fair skin and dowry.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 02/27/2024 - 21:22
movie_image: 
Randeep

MUMBAI: The trailer for the upcoming social comedy "Tera Kya Hoga Lovely" was unveiled, showcasing a satirical take on India's societal issues. Starring Randeep Hooda, Ileana D'Cruz, and Karan Kundrra, the film sheds light on the country's obsession with fair skin and the dowry system.

In the film, Ileana D'Cruz portrays a dark-skinned girl facing repeated rejections in marriage due to her complexion. However, a family finally agrees to the match, albeit demanding a double dowry. Just before the wedding, a robbery occurs, stealing all the expensive items meant for the dowry.

Also Read: OMG! Randeep Hooda reveals slipping into depression after his Battle Of Saragarhi got shelved

Randeep Hooda enters the scene as a Haryana police officer, leading a comical investigation to apprehend the thief. As he delves deeper into the case, he develops feelings for Ileana's character, adding a romantic twist to the storyline. The trailer also features Varun Sharma from "Fukrey" in a lively wedding dance sequence.

Having premiered at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa in November 2022, "Tera Kya Hoga Lovely" is set to hit theaters on March 8, coinciding with International Women's Day. Directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua, the film is produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Movie Tunnel Productions.

Also Read: Wow! Star-Studded Affair: Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram's Grand Wedding Reception in Mumbai

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: Pinkvilla

DISCLAIMER: WE ARE NOT TARGETING ANY ACTOR. WE ARE ONLY FOLLOWING THE TRACK OF THE SHOW AND THE CHARACTER.


 

Tera Kya Hoga Lovely Randeep Hooda Ileana D'Cruz social comedy fair skin obsession dowry system trailer release date International Women's Day Entertainment TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 02/27/2024 - 21:22

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Yashwant Rao fakes tears, Ishaan takes him seriously
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Akka Saheb falls down while raising hands on Savi, Ishaan furious
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Trending news Today: From Ehan Bhat speaking about the movie Dange to Divya Agarwal opens up about handling trolls, here is all you need to know about trending news today
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some great news coming from the world of...
Tera Kya Hoga Lovely Trailer Out: Randeep Hooda, Ileana D'Cruz in a social comedy
MUMBAI: The trailer for the upcoming social comedy "Tera Kya Hoga Lovely" was unveiled, showcasing a satirical take on...
Ehan Bhat on Dange and working with Bejoy Nambiar – Exclusive
MUMBAI: Actor Ehan Bhat was seen last in the movie Starfish which had Khushali Kumar in the leading role. The actor is...
Dance Plus Pro: Kya Baat Hai! Dharmesh gives Remo D'Souza's MJ Band to this contestant; says "It's bigger than the trophy"
MUMBAI: Star Plus dance reality show Dance Plus is a very successful series on television. The show sees contestants of...
Recent Stories
Ehan
Trending news Today: From Ehan Bhat speaking about the movie Dange to Divya Agarwal opens up about handling trolls, here is all you need to know about trending news today
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Ehan
Trending news Today: From Ehan Bhat speaking about the movie Dange to Divya Agarwal opens up about handling trolls, here is all you need to know about trending news today
Ehan
Ehan Bhat on Dange and working with Bejoy Nambiar – Exclusive
Sanjay
Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rohit Shetty and other Blockbuster Directors’ upcoming movies
Nora Fatehi
GLOBAL SUPERSTAR NORA FATEHI SIGNS RECORD DEAL WITH WARNER MUSIC GROUP
Richa Chadha
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal announce 6 films as producers, unveil the slate for their production venture
Akshay
Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff Chappal incident – Here are the actors who were attacked in Public