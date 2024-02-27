Tera Kya Hoga Lovely Trailer Out: Randeep Hooda, Ileana D'Cruz in a social comedy

MUMBAI: The trailer for the upcoming social comedy "Tera Kya Hoga Lovely" was unveiled, showcasing a satirical take on India's societal issues. Starring Randeep Hooda, Ileana D'Cruz, and Karan Kundrra, the film sheds light on the country's obsession with fair skin and the dowry system.

In the film, Ileana D'Cruz portrays a dark-skinned girl facing repeated rejections in marriage due to her complexion. However, a family finally agrees to the match, albeit demanding a double dowry. Just before the wedding, a robbery occurs, stealing all the expensive items meant for the dowry.

Also Read: OMG! Randeep Hooda reveals slipping into depression after his Battle Of Saragarhi got shelved

Randeep Hooda enters the scene as a Haryana police officer, leading a comical investigation to apprehend the thief. As he delves deeper into the case, he develops feelings for Ileana's character, adding a romantic twist to the storyline. The trailer also features Varun Sharma from "Fukrey" in a lively wedding dance sequence.

Having premiered at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa in November 2022, "Tera Kya Hoga Lovely" is set to hit theaters on March 8, coinciding with International Women's Day. Directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua, the film is produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Movie Tunnel Productions.

Also Read: Wow! Star-Studded Affair: Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram's Grand Wedding Reception in Mumbai

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: Pinkvilla

DISCLAIMER: WE ARE NOT TARGETING ANY ACTOR. WE ARE ONLY FOLLOWING THE TRACK OF THE SHOW AND THE CHARACTER.



