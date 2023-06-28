Thank God! Asin and Rahul Sharma are not getting a divorce – Deets Inside

This morning, we woke up with a report that Asin has deleted pictures of her and her husband, Rahul Sharma on social media, and it was speculated that they are heading for a divorce.
movie_image: 
Asin and Rahul Sharma

MUMBAI: Ready actress Asin has been away from the limelight for the past few years. But, she keeps on treating her fans with pictures and videos on social media. This morning, we woke up with a report that Asin has deleted pictures of her and her husband, Rahul Sharma on social media, and it was speculated that they are heading for a divorce.

However, that’s not happening. Asin took to her Insta story to clarify the report. She posted, “In the middle of our summer holiday right now, literally sitting across each other enjoying our breakfast and came across some very imaginative and utterly baseless ‘NEWS’. Reminds of the time we were sitting at home together with our families planning our wedding and we heard that we had broken up. Seriously?! Pls do better.”

“(Disappointed to have wasted 5 mins of an otherwise wonderful holiday on this!) Have a great day you guys,” she added. Check out the post below...

Also Read: Interesting! Aamir Khan planning a sequel to Ghajini? Here’s what netizens have to say about Ghajini 2

When it comes to films, Asin has been away from the movies for the past many years. She was last seen in the 2015 release All Is Well. There have been reports that she might make a comeback with Salman Khan in Ready 2. However, there’s no official announcement about it.

Would you like to see Asin back on the big screens? Let us know in the comments below...  

Also Read: Must Read! Husbands of Bollywood actresses who have stayed away from the limelight

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Murtuza Iqbal's picture

About Author

