Thank God! Fardeen Khan steps out with his wife Natasha Madhwani and kids; divorce rumours put to rest

MUMBAI: A few days ago, a headline that grabbed everyone’s attention was that reportedly Fardeen Khan and his wife Natasha Madhwani are heading for a divorce. The couple have been married for the past 18 years, and have two kids, Diani and Azarius.

The divorce rumours surely shocked one and all. But, it looks like they were false as recently Fardeen, Natasha, and their kids were clicked by the paparazzi in Mumbai. It looks like the family went shopping as they were spotted outside a showroom.

The reports about their separation stated that the couple were having differences for quite some time, and they have been staying separately. While Fardeen stays in Mumbai, Natasha stays in London.

The couple has always kept it low-key. We don’t get to see them much at the events or parties. So, when the reports of their divorce started coming out shocked everyone.

Meanwhile, Fardeen, who has been away from movies, is all set to make his comeback with a movie titled Visfot. The actor’s last release was the 2010 starrer Dulha Mil Gaya. So now, we will get to see him on screens after 13 years.

Reportedly, the actor is also a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s OTT series Heeramandi. Well, if this report turns out to be true then it will surely be a good OTT debut for Fardeen.

