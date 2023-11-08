Thank God! Fardeen Khan steps out with his wife Natasha Madhwani and kids; divorce rumours put to rest

A few days ago, a headline that grabbed everyone’s attention was that reportedly Fardeen Khan and his wife Natasha Madhwani are heading for a divorce. However, the couple was spotted in the city along with their kids.
Fardeen Khan

MUMBAI: A few days ago, a headline that grabbed everyone’s attention was that reportedly Fardeen Khan and his wife Natasha Madhwani are heading for a divorce. The couple have been married for the past 18 years, and have two kids, Diani and Azarius.

The divorce rumours surely shocked one and all. But, it looks like they were false as recently Fardeen, Natasha, and their kids were clicked by the paparazzi in Mumbai. It looks like the family went shopping as they were spotted outside a showroom.

Also Read: Fardeen's comeback project 'Visfot' a remake of Venezuelan crime thriller

The reports about their separation stated that the couple were having differences for quite some time, and they have been staying separately. While Fardeen stays in Mumbai, Natasha stays in London.

The couple has always kept it low-key. We don’t get to see them much at the events or parties. So, when the reports of their divorce started coming out shocked everyone.

Meanwhile, Fardeen, who has been away from movies, is all set to make his comeback with a movie titled Visfot. The actor’s last release was the 2010 starrer Dulha Mil Gaya. So now, we will get to see him on screens after 13 years.

Reportedly, the actor is also a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s OTT series Heeramandi. Well, if this report turns out to be true then it will surely be a good OTT debut for Fardeen.

Also Read: Exclusive! Fardeen Khan is going to play THIS role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi?

Are you excited for Fardeen’s comeback? Let us know in the comments below...

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


 

