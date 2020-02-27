Thappad celeb review: Taapsee Pannu film ‘a must watch’

MUMBAI: Taapsee Pannu’s Thappad is drawing praise from a wide section of the film fraternity as well as critics and politicians. Rajkummar Rao and actor girlfriend Patralekhaa have called Thappad director Anubhav Sinha ‘a master storyteller' after watching the film at a special screening held in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Praising the entire team of the film, Rajkummar Rao wrote on Twitter, '#THAPPAD is a MUST watch film. @anubhavsinha you’re a master storyteller sir, @taapsee u r a force to be reckoned with. @deespeak #Paveil #KumudMishra #RatnaPathak #Gayatri #TanviAzmi #Maya #ManavKaul #RamKapoor #NailaGulati what brilliant performances. Take a bow team. @TSeries.'

Revealing how she cried through some portions of the film, actor Patralekhaa wrote, '#Thappad is such a beautiful film. I felt the pain I wept a bit I rooted for the women. N then I realised how fighting patriachy most women succumb to it.The cherry on the cake is that this film is directed by a man! @anubhavsinha sir you r a master storyteller.'

SOURCE – HINDUSTAN TIMES