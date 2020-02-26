Thappad Movie Review

MUMBAI: What would you do have done if your partner would have slapped you? Would you have taken a stand for your dignity and self respect and questioned back or shut up and bent in front of the societal norms that we are brought up in.

Thats a question that director cum producer Anubhav Sinha’s masterpiece Thappad will give you.

The movie is indeed a silent slap to the society that says that woman should learn to adjust, and post marriage a man’s house is what is only hers.

The movie revolves around Amrita, a housewife and a trained Indian classical dancer, and Vikram a career oriented lad, who aims to have a set life with his wife in the set span of years, like just any individual out there.

The movie begins with Amrita (Taapsee Pannu) following her daily duties as a perfect house wife who has left her passion for dance behind willing to serve her family and husband Vikram (Pavail Gulati) who is aiming to settle down with his family in abroad. Their perfect life takes a 360 degree turn when Vikram lands himself into office politics and his dreams of settling down abroad goes downhill and in his aggression he ends up hitting his wife Amrita, who us as shattered as his dream because of the incident.

Vikram’s one unthinkable step is what changes his life upside down and makes Amrita take a step that not only her mother, Vikram, but also the society disagrees; a step towards divorce. This is not a story of domestic violence, Thappad is a fight of a women against the set bunch of societal norms that think a woman should br the one adjusting and keep her emotions shut in a box for the sake of family.

As according to Vikram nothing has changed in his life post that one Thappad incident and he is too much in denial to even notice and acknowledge that, where as Amrita takes time and thinks about things and hence takes a call for taking a break that turns into the decision of a divorce.

Director cum Producer, Anubhav Sinha’s social drama, is a must watch for our society and for each one out there, as we rarely talk about a topic like domestic violence or something related to woman rights post marriage, Thaapad will make you do so!

One slap at a party takes the form of a full-blown conversation and will make you think about the unsaid things in a marriage that a woman does. Why is it always that we as woman are reminded constantly about society and woh 4 log kya kahenge? Woh 4 log will never come to help you if and when you land yourself in a trouble, its your right to stand for your rights and self respect.

Vikram thats being played by Pavail Gulati, loves his wife, but in the heat of the moment ends up making a blunder of mistake by hitting his wife. Pavail has portrayed the role brilliantly and seems like Thappad is his gateway to the 70MM screen.

As for Tappsee Pannu aka Amrita, the actress is a box of emotions and has out done herself in the movie. Playing a dotting wife and a perfect house wife who takes a stand for herself, Tappsee’s acting will leave you in an awe of her.

The turning point in the movie Tappsee’s speech to her mother-in-law being played by Tanvi Azmi, as she is hurt by the complete family who only bothered about the garh ka beta and not the bahu in the entire incident.

Taapsee portrayal a box emotions — pain, disgust, regret and rage — without saying too much in each scene, and puts a question to our minds. Kumud Mishra, stands out as Amrita's father, as he is like a perfect support system to his daughter where as Ratna Pathak, who portrays Amrita’s mother is indeed a torchbearer about the society norms, and are trying to give ahead the same thing to her daughter .

The music of the film is by Anurag Saikia, is beautiful and is in-sync to the movie as it blends to the scenes and narrative well.

Kudos, to the team of Thappad, Abhinav Sinha, and the writers, the movie will stir a handful of emotions in you and you will leave the theatres with a few questions in your heart towards yourself. The producer and writer (Mrunmayee Lagoo and Anubhav) deserves three cheers for the in-depth emotions they showed through the actors and a wonderful script.

Tellychakkar and team would like to give the movie 4 out of 5 stars.