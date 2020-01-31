'Thappad' trailer a 'tight slap' on 'Kabir Singh' maker's face: Tweeple

MUMBAI: The trailer of filmmaker Anubhav Sinhas upcoming movie "Thappad" is out now, and netizens couldn't help but call it a "tight slap" on "Kabir Singh" director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's face.



After the slap scene in his blockbuster film "Kabir Singh" became talk of the town, Vanga had said: "When you are deeply in love and deeply connected with a woman, and vice versa, there's a lot of honesty in it. If you don't have that physical demonstration... you don't have the liberty of slapping each other, then I don't see anything there."



His comments didn't go down well with a lot of people. That was last year but netizens got reminded of the whole controversy after watching the trailer of "Thappad".



One wrote: "#Thappad is a tight slap on Sandeep Reddy Vanga's face."



Another wrote: "#Thappad #ThappadTrailer Is this "Thappad" on the face of Sandeep Reddy Vanga? Kabir Singh? Literally in a scene the character says 1 line (Sarcastically) which Vanga told, Looks promising, Obviously Taapsee Anubhav coming together once again with a thought provoking story."



Another wrote: "#KabirSingh #arjunreddy slap scene gave a whole plot idea to #Thappad makers #ThappadTrailer #TapseePannu."



One more netizen wrote: "@taapsee & #Thappad Movie deserves more recognition than the so called Kabir Singh! We don't need Movies like Kabir Singh in today's Times. Make way y'all for this refreshing change which is much needed Today."



Taking to her social media, actress Taapsee Pannu shared: "Haan bas EK THAPPAD ..... par nahi maar sakta! #Thappad #ThappadTrailer @anubhavsinha @itsBhushanKumar @pavailkgulati @deespeak @GeetikaVidya."



The trailer captures the journey of a woman, role essayed by Taapsee who fights for justice after a domestic violence attack by her husband.



"Thappad", produced by Anubhav Sinha and Bhushan Kumar, will release on February 28.