The age of innocence is over: Amitabh Bachchan

MUMBAI: Amitabh Bachchan is very active on social media and shares their opinions, memories, etc., with fans. Big B enjoys a massive fan following on his handles for all the obvious reasons. He is known for sharing varied stuff on the same ranging from beautiful poems, throwback pictures and awareness messages. The Gulabo Sitabo actor is also known for the hilarious posts that he shares on social media.

The actor has shared another post on social media, and this time, it is a cryptic one. The megastar has shared a photo collage consisting of his throwback pictures along with a statement that reads, 'The age of innocence is over'. We can speculate multiple things from what he means as per the post. The age that he is talking about might represent the time when everything was normal before the Coronavirus pandemic. Well, we will leave it to the actor for breaking the code himself later on!

Have a look.

Credits: Pinkvilla