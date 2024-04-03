" The audiences are happy with my work and the film, this is my only reward", says Yami Gautam in live session on being bestowed with National Award Win comment by fan

MUMBAI : Yami Gautam's has made the nation ho gaga over her remarkable performance in Article 370. From audiences and critics, everyone are raving about Yami's dedication, transformations and performance in the character of Zooni Haksar and the film emerged as one of the superhit film of 2024.

Recently, to celebrate the success of Article 370 and the love she is receiving for her performance, Yami Gautam went Live on her social media. The actress had a interaction with the fans on social media and also talked about the film Article 370.

During the Live session, one of the fan of Yami Gautam hailed her performance in the comment box and wrote,

"national award toh pakkaaa""

Yami Gautam replied to the comment made by her fan and said, "I am reading such kind of comments daily but there is nothing like this on my mind. The only thing that was in my mind was that I want to do justice to the real life character I am playing and we are making a film on very important subject. I have not thought of any award and I am happy that my fans and the audiences are happy with my work and the film and this is my only reward"

The perfection and dedication Yami Gautam has brought in Article 370 reflect on her performance. From the body language to the tonality and nature of the character, she learned everything.

Yami Gautam has proved her one-woman show potential in Article 370. The actress is also an accomplished performer, and audiences love to watch her on screen. Her performance as Zooni Haksar in the film is proof of her extraordinary talent, which knows no limits, and also that she is capable of playing every kind of character.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Yami Gautam will be next seen in Dhoom Dhaam






