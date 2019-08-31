The best thing about Akshay sir is that he doesn’t have ego issues: Kriti Sanon

MUMBAI: Kriti Sanon has carved a niche for herself in the Bollywood industry. She has worked in films like Bareilly Ki Barfi and Heropanti. She is now all set to feature in Housefull 4.



The actress is highly impressed by Akshay Kumar. In an interview with Filmfare, she spoke about her experience of working with Akshay. She said, "It was a great experience. The best thing about Akshay sir is that he doesn’t have ego issues. Nor does he behave like a senior. He’s like a restless child, who wants to play in between shots. He’ll pick up an orange and start playing ‘catch catch’. He’ll find a board, on which the day’s plan is written, and start playing cross and noughts on it. He has a lot of energy. He manages his time in the best possible way and utilises his life to the fullest. He’s doing those many films along with having family holidays. He’s a family guy, which I absolutely love."



She added, "His timings are fixed (eight hours) but in those hours, you’ll not see him wander to his vanity van. He’ll be there on the set, whether it’s lunch or anything else. After so much success, his urge to make a scene better, to add something more, is inspiring. He’s got a fabulous comic timing and is a funny guy in real life too. Shooting for Housefull 4 seemed like a holiday, we wished would never end. Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment is where I started. So, it felt like home. Housefull 4 is the first reincarnation film in the comedy genre."