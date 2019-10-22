News

The biggest box office clash on Eid 2020; it’s going to be Salman Khan vs Akshay Kumar

22 Oct 2019

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan are two of the biggest superstars in Bollywood these days. All their films are massive hits at the box office. The two are considered very bankable actors.

As we all know, Salman always has a release on Eid. But this time, he will have competition, as Akshay Kumar too his is releasing his movie Laxmi Bomb on the very same day that Salman is releasing Radhe.

As per trade reports, this is considered the biggest clash at the box office. It was Akshay who first announced that his movie will be releasing on Eid 2020. Salman at one point didn’t know which movie to release on this day. After Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshaallah got shelved, he decided to release Radhe.

Well, it will be interesting to see which of these superstars will be successful at the box office. Or will both films do well?

Akshay and Salman fans are already very excited about this clash and can’t wait to see their favorite stars on the big screen.  

