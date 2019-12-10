News

The 'Chandni' hitmaker jodi Rishi Kapoor- Juhi Chawla reunite for Sharmaji Namkeen!

MUMBAILast seen in Anil Kapoor, Rajkumar Rao starter Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga playing her effervescent self, Juhi Chawla is back to make the audiences smile again with her slice of life drama Sharmaji Namkeen opposite her Chandni co-star Rishi Kapoor! 

The hitmaker duo from the 90s that has given several hits like Saajan, Ghar Ki Izzat, Eena Meena Deeka, Daraar, Bol Radha Bol to name a few got back together for a then untitled film late last year which had to be stalled owing to Rishi Kapoor's health for which the veteran actor had to leave to the US for his immediate treatment. 

Rishi Kapoor returned to the city sometime before Diwali & the two are back on board to resume the shoot, produced by Ritesh Sidhwani & Farhan Akhtar, their latest film Gully Boy being nominated at the Oscars. 

Former beauty queen, environmentalist & 90s superstar Juhi Chawla took to Twitter to share the news,' Wishing 'SHARMAJI NAMKEEN ' all the very very best, as shooting starts to roll  !! May it be one of the most charming films of 2020 ..!!' 

https://www.instagram.com/p/B52FpYOJkZV/?igshid=1usl3tb243eik

Last Juhi spoke about the film being a simple, sweet, heartwarming family drama. 

We can't wait for the two to recreate magic on-screen!

