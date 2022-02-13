The connection between Adivi Sesh and Tiger Shroff is revealed !

MUMBAI: Did you know that Tiger Shroff's biggest hit, Baaghi 2 was a remake of the Major Star, Adivi Sesh's blockbuster film, Kshanam!

Ever since the trailer of Major was released, the audiences have been taking note of the promising and fresh screen presence of Adivi Sesh who plays the lead in the film. While Adivi is now in the news as he makes his big bwood debut with Major, what the audiences are unaware of is that he has a huge bwood connection since 2018. Yes, you heard that right! Adivi's movie Kshanam that was a mammoth hit in Telugu, and that cemented his position as an actor par excellence, was in fact re-made in hindi as Baaghi 2. Therefore, one can summarise that Tiger Shroff's career's biggest blockbuster was in fact a remake of an Adivi Sesh film.

The south fever has caught on once again, with films making over 300 crores and Bollywood film studio's acquiring rights for various hits from Tollywood, and we wonder which of Adivi's films will be remade in Hindi next.

Coming to Major, the release date was officially announced as May 27, 2022, and Adivi's tweet on the same highlighted the fact that the actor was keen on ensuring that Major gets the release date it is worthy of. This is because this is no ordinary story, it is a film that is based on the life of 2008 Mumbai attacks martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. Sesh portrays Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the title character, in addition to writing the script. The trailer has taken the industry as well as the audiences by storm, and we surely cannot wait for this one!