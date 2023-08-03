“The content of the movie is very beautiful and the story is very powerful” Pankaj Berry

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar actor Pankaj Berry spoke about his movie Shubh Nikah and also spoke on his character in detail
MUMBAI:Actor Pankaj Berry has been winning the hearts of the fans with his beautiful acting contribution, he is indeed one of the most loved actors we have in Bollywood, the actor is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Shubh Nika
 
In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar actor Pankaj Berry spoke in detail about his upcoming movie Shubh Nikah and also on his character in detail.

Pankaj Berry on his character

Pankaj Berry says that he really reveals much about his character, but he can say that he will be seen playing a Muslim leader in the movie who is trying to stop this love story. This is something which he has never done before and the fans will surely love the role and the movie.

Pankaj Berry on what made him say yes for the movie

Pankaj Berry says that the content of the movie is very beautiful, this is the movie which has a beautiful message, also the story of the movie is very powerful, so there was no reason to say no for the movie.

Pankaj Berry on the high points and the USP of the movie

Pankaj Berry says this movie is completely different from any other Bollywood movies, when you hear about movies based on Hindu and Muslim we think about any War movie, but this is completely different, this is a love story and this is one such love which is treated with intensity and love.

About Author

